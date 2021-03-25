Off-Duty Pentagon Officer Shoots Teen Who Tried to Rob Him, Police Say

A teenager was shot as he allegedly tried to rob a man who turned out to be an off-duty Pentagon police officer, according to D.C. police.

The confrontation happened about 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Mississippi Ave SE, near Oxon Run Park. The teen attempted to rob the officer, who fired, police say.

The teen was hit in the arm and taken into custody. Police haven’t given details on their condition.

Police say a weapon was recovered at the scene, but it’s not clear who it belonged to. The off-duty officer works for the Pentagon Force Protection Agency.

No information about their identity has been released.

