Ocean City Beach Patrol Confirms First Documented Shark Bite in Maryland History

Ocean City Beach Patrol reported the first documented shark incident in Maryland history.

A 12-year-old Pennsylvania girl suffered injuries in a shark incident that left her with 42 stitches for 20 cuts, family members said.

Jordan Prushinski and her family told WBRE-TV that they were on vacation Monday at the beach in Ocean City when Jordan went into knee-deep water. She was swimming with her family when she limped out of the water bleeding from the leg.

“I didn’t really realize what was going on until I was on the beach and I was bleeding everywhere,” Jordan told the station.

Her mother, Melissa Prushinski, said other beachgoers, including an EMT and a nurse, helped give Jordan first aid.

With the help of a lifeguard, they cleaned and bandaged the wound, and Jordan’s family took her to Atlantic General Hospital.

“We still don’t know what kind of shark it was. The ER doctor confirmed it was a shark bite because no other animal makes this type of bite,” Jordan’s mother said.

Ocean City Beach Patrol Capt. Butch Arbin said experts believe it was an accidental bite by a shark feeding in the area and not an attack.

Maryland was the only state in the country with a shoreline that had no documented shark bites, Arbin told News4.