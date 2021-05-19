Obama Portraits to Leave DC, Tour 5 US Cities

The famous portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama that have been on display in the National Portrait Gallery will tour the country as part of "The Obama Portraits Tour" through spring 2022.

The tour will showcase the commissioned portraits in five cities.

It will begin in Chicago, from June 18 to Aug. 15, then travel to Brooklyn, where it will be showcased from Aug. 27 to Oct. 24.

From there, it will be in Los Angeles from Nov. 7 to Jan. 2, and then Atlanta from Jan. 14 to March 13.

The tour will end in Houston, Texas, with the portraits on display from March 27 to May 30.

Visitors can view the portrait of Michelle Obama through Sunday, May 23 at the Portrait Gallery. The portrait is part of a special exhibition, “Every Eye Is Upon Me: First Ladies of the United States.”

The portrait of former President Obama is no longer on display at the Portrait Gallery.

The museum has seen a record number of visitors since unveiling the portraits in February 2018, Director Kim Sajet said.

Visitors come "not only to view these works in person, but to be part of the communal experience of a particular moment in time," she said in a statement.

The Portrait Gallery is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Timed entry passes are required.