Woman Found Fatally Shot on Road in Reston

Police are searching for a killer after a woman was found dead on a Northern Virginia road Thursday morning.

Someone found the woman's body shortly before 7 a.m., lying in a road just steps away from Hunters Woods Elementary School in Reston. She had been shot in the upper body.

Fairfax County homicide investigators responded to the scene on Colts Neck Road near Glade Drive.

"We're still looking for a suspect at this point," Tara Gerhard of Fairfax County Police said.

The victim may have been killed several hours before anyone found her body. Multiple neighbors said they heard several gunshots at about 12:30 a.m. At the time, they had assumed it was the sound of fireworks.

Police aren't saying if they found a gun, but they brought out dogs that belong to the explosive ordinance division. The dogs are trained to sniff out bombs, guns and shell casings.

Several evidence markers were visible, but there was little to point detectives in the direction of the killer.

"We just really want people to call if they heard or [had] seen or know of anything to help us piece this together and solve this case," Gerhard said. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department's Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 866-411-8477.

Police haven't yet released the victim's name. They said they were still working to notify her family.

Police would not confirm whether she lived in the neighborhood where she was found.