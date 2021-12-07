Woman, 29, Killed in Suspected DUI Crash in Chantilly

A Northern Virginia woman riding in a car early Sunday was killed in a crash that police believe was caused by someone driving under the influence.

Estefania Cabrera, of Reston, died after the crash in Chantilly, Fairfax County police said Monday. She was 29.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The driver suspected to have caused the single-vehicle crash has life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver and Cabrera were headed east on Poplar Tree Road in a Toyota Highlander when the driver passed Leighfield Street and “drifted off the roadway to the right, striking a tree head on,” police said.

Officers responded at about 4 a.m. Cabrera and the driver were taken to a hospital. Cabrera was pronounced dead.

“Preliminarily, detectives from our Crash Reconstruction Unit believe that speed and alcohol both appear to be factors of the crash,” police said in a statement.

The driver was still hospitalized as of Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact police.