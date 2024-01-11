‘We need help': 2 Loudoun deputies on motorcycles hit by juvenile driver

Two sheriff’s deputies in Loudoun County, Virginia, are hurt after they were hit by a juvenile driver on Thursday morning, authorities say.

The deputies, who were on motorcycles, were headed to the scene of another crash when the driver crossed the roadway and hit them near Route 50 and Watson Road, the sheriff’s office said.

“We need help! Watson Road just north of 50,” someone can be heard shouting on a dispatch call.

The deputies were rushed to a hospital, and their families were notified. One of the deputies has serious injuries.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

"The LCSO sends our thoughts and prayers to the two deputies and their families, and we wish them a speedy recovery," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Chopper4 footage shows an investigation underway.

No information was immediately released on why the crash may have occurred.

The driver was released to their parents, the sheriff’s office said. No charges against the driver were immediately filed.

The deputies had been headed to help the driver of an flipped pickup truck on Watson Road in Leesburg. The driver told a neighbor he lost control after hitting a patch of ice.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Watson Road was closed to traffic.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.