school lockdown

Washington-Liberty High Locked Down After Call About Shooter; Students Safe

A day earlier, police searched a Northeast D.C. school after receiving what turned out to be a hoax call reporting an active shooter

By NBC Washington Staff

Police lights
Getty Images

Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington was locked down Wednesday morning after an anonymous phone call “claiming that were was a shooter in the building,” school officials said. There was no immediate sign of a threat. 

Arlington police said they found no evidence of a shooting or any victims. They were searching the building “out of an abundance of caution.”

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Arlington Public Schools said in a message to families that the call was received as students arrived at the school on N. Stafford Street.

“While there is no evidence of an immediate threat, we immediately locked the building down and notified the Arlington County Police Department,” ACPS said. 

Students are safe, ACPS said. Students who were arriving at school as it was locked down were moved to a safe location off-site. 

In Northeast D.C., police searched H.D. Woodson High School on Tuesday after receiving what turned out to be a hoax call reporting an active shooter. Students were safe and no shooting occurred.

hoax 21 hours ago

HD Woodson High Safe After Hoax Call About Shooter: DC Police

Shane Messenger 14 hours ago

High School Football Player Overcomes Hearing Loss, Finds Success on the Gridiron

Loudoun County School Board 15 hours ago

Parent Group That Wants to Remove Loudoun County School Board Member Gets Big Win

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

school lockdownArlingtonArlington County Public Schools
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us