Washington-Liberty High Locked Down After Call About Shooter; Students Safe

Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington was locked down Wednesday morning after an anonymous phone call “claiming that were was a shooter in the building,” school officials said. There was no immediate sign of a threat.

Arlington police said they found no evidence of a shooting or any victims. They were searching the building “out of an abundance of caution.”

Arlington Public Schools said in a message to families that the call was received as students arrived at the school on N. Stafford Street.

“While there is no evidence of an immediate threat, we immediately locked the building down and notified the Arlington County Police Department,” ACPS said.

Students are safe, ACPS said. Students who were arriving at school as it was locked down were moved to a safe location off-site.

In Northeast D.C., police searched H.D. Woodson High School on Tuesday after receiving what turned out to be a hoax call reporting an active shooter. Students were safe and no shooting occurred.

