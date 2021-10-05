hoax

HD Woodson High Safe After Hoax Call About Shooter: DC Police

By NBC Washington Staff

hd woodson high dc
NBC Washington

D.C. police searched H.D. Woodson High School on Tuesday after receiving what turned out to be a hoax call reporting an active shooter. Students are safe and no shooting occurred.

Police and EMS crews were called to the Northeast D.C. school at about 11:15 a.m. A 911 caller reported an active shooter, police told News4. 

Officers rushed to the school. They searched and secured the building. After a short time they determined that no shooting had occurred. 

No one was hurt and the school was not evacuated. First responders cleared the scene near noon. 

An investigation into who made the hoax call is underway. 

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

