Virginia Teen Shines on ‘The Voice'

A young talent from Northern Virginia blew the judges away on Tuesday night’s episode of “The Voice."

Mary Kate Connor of Ashburn learned to play guitar and sing at home, in church and in musical theater.

The 18-year-old brought the crowd to a roar with her blind audition, a powerful and controlled performance of "Stars" by Grace Potter and the Nocturnals.

Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson turned their chairs around, and Connor's parents, Bryan and Lori, nearly jumped through the TV.

"You just nailed it dead-on like a younger Brandi Carlile,” Clarkson said. “I love this."

"When she said that, I literally lost my breath," Connor said.

"I was just trying to make sure she wasn’t going to pass out or I wasn't going to pass out,” her mother said. “I was very close. I was really shaky."

Ultimately, Connor chose Shelton to be her coach, believing he can take her music in the direction that moves her.

"She really sees this opportunity as helping her – not just maybe further her music career but to really further her opportunity to really serve people in a way that maybe she wouldn't have gotten to do before," her mother said.

As for what’s next for her on the show, Connor said, “All I can say, it's gonna be big and awesome."