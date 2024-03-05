Union, Fairfax Connector operator reach deal on new contract after 2-week strike

The union for the striking Fairfax County Connector bus drivers and mechanics reached a deal on a new contract with the bus service's operator, the union said in a statement Tuesday evening.

The agreement followed a daylong bargaining session between ATU Local 689 and Transdev, the fourth since the strike began.

Service has been suspended since Feb. 22.

Union members are expected to vote on the tentative agreement Wednesday, the union said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The union sought higher pay, more sick leave and retirement benefits for its members.

A federal moderator was brought in to help with the contract negotiations.