Union, Fairfax Connector operator reach deal on new contract after 2-week strike

Service has been suspended on the Fairfax County Connector since Feb. 22, as employees with ATU Local 689 demanded a new contract with Transdev, the operator of the bus service

The union for the striking Fairfax County Connector bus drivers and mechanics reached a deal on a new contract with the bus service's operator, the union said in a statement Tuesday evening.

The agreement followed a daylong bargaining session between ATU Local 689 and Transdev, the fourth since the strike began.

Service has been suspended since Feb. 22.

Union members are expected to vote on the tentative agreement Wednesday, the union said.

The union sought higher pay, more sick leave and retirement benefits for its members.

A federal moderator was brought in to help with the contract negotiations.

