Fairfax Connector service suspended for 2nd day as drivers, mechanics strike

Hundreds of Fairfax County Connector bus drivers and mechanics are on strike Friday morning, for a second day in a row.

They are demanding a new contract with Transdev, the operator of the bus service. Their strike means buses will stay off the streets as of Friday -- leaving those who use the commuter bus service searching for alternatives.

Service has been suspended on the Fairfax County Connector for the second day in a row, as the employees with ATU Local 689 call for a change.

At 6:45 a.m. on Friday, the space outside the bus depot in Lorton, Virginia was packed with drivers and mechanics in fluorescent yellow vests, holding signs and chanting as they marched along the picket line.

The union members walked off the job earlier in the week, prompting the shutdown of Northern Virginia's largest commuter bus line.

The strike against Transdev, the contractor that operates the Fairfax County Connector, comes as ATU demands higher pay, more sick leave and retirement benefits for its members.

Transdev has released a statement saying they are disappointed with ATU's decision to strike, adding that they have put forth an offer with significant pay increases, healthcare benefits, retirement savings and bonuses.

A federal moderator has been brought in to help with the contract negotiations, which do continue even as the drivers and mechanics strike.

If you use the Fairfax County Connector to get to work, you'll need to find an alternative way to get into the office until the strike ends.