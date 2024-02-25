Fairfax Connector bus service to remain suspended on Monday due to strike

Fairfax County Connector service will remain suspended on Monday as bus drivers and mechanics continue to strike, leaving those who use the commuter bus service searching for alternatives.

Service has been suspended on the Fairfax County Connector since Thursday, as employees with ATU Local 689 demand a new contract with Transdev, the operator of the bus service.

The union seeks higher pay, more sick leave and retirement benefits for its members.

Transdev has released a statement saying they are disappointed with ATU's decision to strike, adding that they have put forth an offer with significant pay increases, healthcare benefits, retirement savings and bonuses.

Union workers say the company the work for, Transdev, needs to give them more sick leave and retirement security. News4's Joseph Olmo reports.

A federal moderator has been brought in to help with the contract negotiations, which continue as the drivers and mechanics strike.

If you use the Fairfax County Connector to get to work, you'll need to find an alternative way to get into the office until the strike ends.