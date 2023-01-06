Teens Hurt in Deadly Virginia Mass Shooting Improving, Family & Friends Say

The conditions of four teenagers who were injured in a mass shooting that killed a 3-year-old girl at a Dumfries, Virginia, home are improving, family and friends told News4 on Friday.

Journee Carroll-Ward died in the Wednesday morning shooting in which three of her siblings and an uncle – all in their teens – were wounded. They're recovering in a hospital.

“It’s definitely a day-by-day thing, but the positive is that they’re all stable. Three are off the ventilators, two are coming out of the ICU. Like, literally, this is happening now. So those are all great things," Alix, a friend of the family, told News4.

All of the teens have had surgery and three of them might require more surgery, a family friend said.

Police arrested 20-year-old Kenyatta Lee Oglesby of D.C. They said he was in a relationship with a 17-year-old female victim.

Two days since the shooting, loved ones are still trying to cope with what happened.

“Very heartbreaking. Very devastating, overwhelming, kind of – like, distraught. It feels like a dream," family member Alexis told News4 in a video call Friday.

“We all miss Journee, the most beautiful little 3-year-old that would light up any room. The toddler that jumps down the stairs to jump into whoever’s arms that would walk in the front door, and it is absolutely awful that she was taken," Alix said.

Oglesby was charged with one count of murder, four counts of aggravated malicious wounding and five counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony. He is being held without bond.

D.C Superior Court records show Oglesby has a record in the District. On Oct. 7, 2021, D.C. police found a ghost gun in Oglesby's waistband and charged him for carrying a pistol without a license. In May 2022, he pleaded guilty to the weapons charge.

In October, he failed to appear for his sentencing and a bench warrant for his arrest was referred to U.S. marshals.

In January 2022, D.C. police arrested Oglesby on fugitive from justice charges out of North Carolina but later learned those charges had been dropped.

A friend of the family said the victims’ mother passed away last year because of a medical issue.

A fifth teenager at the home during the shooting is deaf and slept through it and woke up to learn about the horrible news.