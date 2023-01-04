Child Killed, 4 Injured in Shooting at Dumfries Home: Police

A child is dead, and four people are seriously injured after a shooting at a home Wednesday in Prince William County, police said. A person of interest is in custody.

Police responded to the 17900 block of Milroy Drive in Dumfries before noon, Prince William County police said. That’s within a townhome community off Richmond Highway.

Five people were found suffering from gunshot wounds or other injuries, including one woman found outside the home, Deputy Chief Jarad Phelps said. The other victims were found inside.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Phelps said that victim is a child, but didn't specify their age. The four others were taken to hospitals with serious injuries, police said.

A person of interest was detained, police said. Phelps said the shooting was domestic and likely followed an argument. Police believe the suspect and victims knew each other, but didn't have further information on the relationships between those involved.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, police said.

Police believe the violence was isolated to the residence, and there’s no threat to the community.

Information about the person of interest’s or victims’ names or exact ages was not immediately released.

Several police vehicles were seen in a parking lot, and a building was blocked off by yellow police tape, Chopper4 footage shows. Members of law enforcement were seen at the front door of one home.

Initially, the public is asked to report any suspicious people, avoid the area and take directions from police.

Authorities are still actively investigating.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.