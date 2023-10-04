Suspect arrested in terrifying abduction of woman in Alexandria

Police arrested a Northern Virginia man in the of kidnapping of a woman as she walked down a busy Alexandria street last month.

The woman was walking along a sidewalk late at night Sept. 1 when she noticed a man on an electric scooter. According to court records, he got off the scooter and started following her.

The woman told police the man grabbed her and dragged her into an alley when he put his hand over her mouth and said that if she didn't have sex with him, he was going to steal her phone. She told police she bit the man's hand, drawing blood, and yelled for help.

In court documents, police say a few people heard her scream and ran over to help, scaring the attacker away.

The victim gave police a description of him, including that he carried a duffel bag.

Eight days later, police were called to John Carlyle Square Park for a report of an indecent exposure with a very similar suspect description as the abduction, according to court documents.

Police didn't find a suspect, but they did find a duffel bag sitting unattended on a park bench, and inside the bag, court documents say, they found a work shirt with the name Xavier Cooper on it.

Alexandria police announced the arrest of the 34-year-old Cooper this week.

He’s being held without bond on a charge of abduction with intent to defile. He’s due back in court next month.