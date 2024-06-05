Crime and Courts

Roommate is suspect in triple murder inside Spotsylvania home

Alyssa Jane Venable is sought by police and suspected of killing a woman and two men on White Street Court. They were found Tuesday

By Carissa DiMargo

spotsylvania county sheriff's office car
Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office

Authorities are searching for a 23-year-old woman who they say killed three roommates inside a Northern Virginia home.

The victims, a woman and two men, were found about 10 p.m. Tuesday after deputies were called for a welfare check at a home in the 10500 block of White Street Court in Spotsylvania. All three victims had suffered trauma to their upper bodies, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities are searching for a 23-year-old woman who they say killed three roommates inside a Northern Virginia home.

Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Authorities say after an initial investigation, they identified the suspect as the victims' roommate, Alyssa Jane Venable, 23.

Venable is wanted for three counts of second-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, the sheriff's office said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Authorities said they are withholding some aspects of the crime to not interfere with the ongoing investigation. They have not give information on a possible motive.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

CORRECTION (June 5, 2024, 3:37 p.m.): An initial version of this story said the victims were found Monday night. They were found Tuesday night.

Northern Virginia

Northern Virginia news, events and updates

Fairfax County 4 hours ago

‘We can do anything': Fairfax County fire department names 1st African American woman battalion chief

Virginia 18 hours ago

Virginia budget changes education benefit for family of fallen and disabled servicemembers

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsSpotsylvania County
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us