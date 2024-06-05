Roommate is suspect in triple murder inside Spotsylvania home

Authorities are searching for a 23-year-old woman who they say killed three roommates inside a Northern Virginia home.

The victims, a woman and two men, were found about 10 p.m. Tuesday after deputies were called for a welfare check at a home in the 10500 block of White Street Court in Spotsylvania. All three victims had suffered trauma to their upper bodies, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities are searching for a 23-year-old woman who they say killed three roommates inside a Northern Virginia home.

Authorities say after an initial investigation, they identified the suspect as the victims' roommate, Alyssa Jane Venable, 23.

Venable is wanted for three counts of second-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said they are withholding some aspects of the crime to not interfere with the ongoing investigation. They have not give information on a possible motive.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

CORRECTION (June 5, 2024, 3:37 p.m.): An initial version of this story said the victims were found Monday night. They were found Tuesday night.

