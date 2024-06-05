Postpartum care center in Northern Virginia helps parents recover after childbirth

Located on the 19th floor of the Watermark hotel, one of the first postpartum care centers in the U.S. is taking care of new parents in Tysons.

The concept, which is commonplace in some other countries, gives parents the opportunity to receive 24/7 care and even pampering instead of going it alone at home with their infant.

“So we’re called Sanu, and ‘sanhu' in Korean means postpartum,” said founder and CEO Julia Kim.

She said it’s a concept modeled after a tradition in Korean culture and in some other

Asian countries.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“Eighty percent of Korean women go after childbirth to a postpartum care center,” Kim said. “It’s so normalized that hospitals will often ask which postpartum care center you are going to.”

Alison & Paul Cusmano — both medical professionals — were Sanu’s first clients in December following the birth of their second child.

“We thought at first, we didn’t even think it was real because it sounded so magical,” Alison said.

They jumped at the chance after remembering the early days caring for their firstborn.

“The first time around sleep was definitely the hardest thing for us,” Alison said. “Just feeling like everything is a blur, everything is more overwhelming when you haven't been sleeping.”

It was a few weeks after little Paul’s birth when they spent three nights at Sanu. The “parenting teams,” as they are called, stay in plush suites. The necessities for the baby are here — the tiny bathtub, the diapers — but also a care package for mom and dad and around the clock infant care.

“Just to have someone help with food, watching the baby for even just an hour so we could have some time to talk again was revolutionary,” Alison said. “Definitely catching up on sleep, but also being able to feel human again, to take a shower, to put on some makeup.”

And being right there in the hotel, the couple was even able to have dinner out.

“Probably the biggest thing for me was to be able to leave Paul with the nursery for an hour or two to be able to go downstairs and have dinner and have a date night just a few weeks after the baby was born was amazing,” Paul said.

Kim says the idea for the center started germinating after she suffered postpartum depression after her children were born.

“I wasn’t sleeping, I wasn’t eating, I was just crying randomly,” Kim said. “I thought there has to be a better way.”

Then she learned of a very different experience from friends who had family in Korea.

“I would have friends or acquaintances who would say, ‘Okay, I’m six or seven months along, I’m going to just fly back to Korea for several months and wait out the pregnancy there, have my baby and then I’m going to be pampered for a month afterwards.’”

Sanu was born — starting small for now — with nursing professionals as part of the staff. Services include feeding and lactation help, parenting master classes, massages, healthy meals and mental health therapy.

Kim said the length parents stay is already changing.

“When we first started, it was around three to four days. Now it's five to seven, and we’re actually seeing 14 night stays and we’re seeing 21 to 42 night stays,” Kim said.

The cost for a three-night stay is $880 a night.

The Cusmano’s say their time at Sanu did make a difference.

“I felt like our relationship was recharged, and I think we felt more like a team after being here,” Alison said.

And they say if there were a baby number three, they’d come back.