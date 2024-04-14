Police shoot man who allegedly stabbed his wife in Herndon

Police shot a man on Sunday after he allegedly stabbed his wife in Herndon, Virginia.

The victim called police shortly before noon to report that she had been stabbed by her husband, according to the Herndon Police Department.

When an officer arrived at the home in the 900 block of First Place, the man approached the officer while still holding the knife, authorities said.

The officer then shot the man in the upper body, according to police.

“Both the husband and wife were transported to Reston Hospital with critical injuries,” authorities said in a press release.

Herndon police said the woman is stable, and the suspect is out of surgery and recovering in the ICU.

The family's dog was also stabbed and taken to a veterinary clinic, police said, but there's no update on their condition.

Authorities said no officers were hurt.

News4 is working to learn more about what police may have said to the suspect before the shot was fired. Authorities did not immediately say what charges may be pending.

This whole incident came as a shock to many in the neighborhood. A woman next door said she always had friendly interactions with the couple and she never expected something like this to happen.

“I saw normal – everything. But this time, I don’t know what happened,” Blanca Abrego said. “I’m feeling sad because it’s something close to you; it’s your neighbor.”

The officer who shot the suspect is on paid administrative leave.