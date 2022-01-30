Police Release Video of Shooting Outside Manassas Restaurant; Suspect Sought

Prince William County police have released a video of a shooting outside a restaurant in Manassas, Virginia, that left two men hurt, and they are asking for the public’s help finding the suspect.

The incident took place shortly before 11 p.m. on Jan. 23, after a fight outside of La Isla restaurant on Parkland Street, authorities said.

A 22-year-old victim told police he confronted a man outside the establishment which led to a verbal altercation. During the dispute, the suspect fired a gun multiple times, striking the man and a 32-year-old bystander who was grazed by a bullet, authorities said.

The suspect then chased the first victim inside the restaurant and proceeded to hit him multiple times with the gun, police said.

In an edited video released Saturday, police said the suspect was seen at the bar inside the establishment before the fight.

*UPDATE | SEEK TO IDENTIFY: #Shooting | #Manassas: #PWCPD is asking the public to review footage from the shooting that occurred at Islita (La Isla) restaurant on Jan.23 where two men were shot. If you can identify the suspect, call police at 703-792-6500. https://t.co/6XLdR2JpER https://t.co/GsqGgA1MR0 — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) January 29, 2022

Surveillance video allegedly shows that same man moments later heading toward a vehicle, where according to police he grabbed a weapon.

The suspect is then seen approaching another man and firing what appear to be a couple of rounds before following that victim into the restaurant and shooting toward him again.

The videos show the alleged shooter leaving the area of the establishment with a weapon in hand and then escaping in what police said was a grey Nissan Pathfinder.

Both victims left the scene before responding officers arrived, authorities said. While they were investigating, the 22-year-old victim called police for help from a house, telling them he had been shot.

The man grazed by a bullet went to a hospital, where police were contacted.

Both victims were eventually flown to another hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening, authorities said.

Police described the suspect as a man who is 5 feet and 5 inches tall with black hair. He was last seen wearing a hat, a red shirt and dark blue jeans.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-7000.