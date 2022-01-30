Loudoun County Sheriff’s deputy

Virginia Deputy Struck by Suspect's Vehicle, Sustains Minor Injuries

By Matthew Stabley

Loudoun County Sheriff's Office car
Loudoun County Sheriff's Office

A Virginia sheriff’s deputy was struck and injured by a suspect’s car Saturday evening, authorities said.

The deputy from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office was responding to a report that suspects in a crime spree were at a Target in Sterling, authorities said.

Two suspects inside the store attempted to flee, authorities said. One was apprehended in the store while the other ran from the store to a car waiting outside with a third suspect.

A deputy who attempted to stop the vehicle was struck by the right front corner of the car, according to the sheriff’s office.

The vehicle sped away, and the second suspect fled on foot. Both were apprehended after a search of the area.

The deputy was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The 16-year-old driver of the vehicle was issued petitions for assault on law enforcement and felony hit-and-run. Ahmed Sawadogo, 19, is charged with obstruction of justice in Loudoun County and felony robbery in Fairfax County. Naby Doukoure, 18, is charged with false identification to law enforcement in Loudoun County and felony robbery in Fairfax County. The suspects are from New York.

