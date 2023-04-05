pursuit

Police Pursuit Ends in Shooting in Prince William County; Southbound Lanes of I-95 Closed

Southbound I-95 is closed at mile marker 148. 

By Briana Trujillo and Tom Lynch

virginia state police car
Getty Images

Two people were hurt after a police pursuit ended in a shooting on Interstate 95 in Prince William County. All southbound lanes are shut down at the exit for Triangle, Virginia. 

Virginia State Police said troopers were involved in a shooting with a suspect they were pursuing who was wanted in an abduction. 

Southbound I-95 will be closed through the night and possibly into the morning hours, authorities said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Details about the shooting were not immediately provided.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

pursuitVirginiaPrince William County
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us