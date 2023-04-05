Police Pursuit Ends in Shooting in Prince William County; Southbound Lanes of I-95 Closed

Two people were hurt after a police pursuit ended in a shooting on Interstate 95 in Prince William County. All southbound lanes are shut down at the exit for Triangle, Virginia.

Virginia State Police said troopers were involved in a shooting with a suspect they were pursuing who was wanted in an abduction.

#BREAKING: Virginia State Police troopers involved in shooting with suspect they were pursuing on I-95 in Prince William County. All southbound lanes closed at Triangle exit. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/E0fq7AErWw — Michael Pegram (@MichaelPNews) April 6, 2023

Southbound I-95 will be closed through the night and possibly into the morning hours, authorities said.

Details about the shooting were not immediately provided.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.