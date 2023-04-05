Police Pursuit Ends in Shooting in Prince William County; Southbound Lanes of I-95 Closed

Two people were hurt after a police pursuit ended in a shooting on Interstate 95 in Prince William County. All southbound lanes are shut down at the exit for Triangle, Virginia.
Virginia State Police said troopers were involved in a shooting with a suspect they were pursuing who was wanted in an abduction.
Southbound I-95 will be closed through the night and possibly into the morning hours, authorities said.
We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.
Details about the shooting were not immediately provided.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.