Police arrest man wanted in 3 sex assaults in Northern Virginia

Fairfax County police arrested a man Thursday wanted for three sexual assaults in Northern Virginia.

The latest assault happened about 11:30 a.m. Monday in the Meadows of Chantilly community when the 23-year-old victim and her mother went to visit a friend.

As the mother went to the door, her daughter waited on the street with a baby in a stroller.

A man put her in a chokehold and sexually assaulted her until the victim’s mother chased him away.

“This daughter of my friend, she was very scared, crying, and she told me a man touched her and her mom went running after him,” said Carolina Salazar, the mother’s friend.

A composite sketch appears to show the same man who was wanted for a burglary and sexual assault just two blocks away on May 18.

Then police at the Loudoun campus of Northern Virginia Community College shared video with Fairfax County police that appears to show the same man who sexually assaulted a woman on campus on May 10.

"You have a person who's willing to do this in broad daylight,” Fairfax County police Sgt. Jacob Pearce said. “It shows a callousness and it's a criminal activity that's just unacceptable."

In each case, the man wore a surgical face mask.

Police did not identify the suspect or give details about the arrest.