Northern Virginia pastor dies after being burned by firepit explosion

The Northern Virginia pastor who was sent to the ICU with severe burns after an explosion in his Fairfax County home last month has died, according to his daughter.

Kevin Corey was burning documents in a firepit in the backyard of his townhome on Powderbrook Lane in the Newington area of Fairfax County when neighbors heard the explosion about 8:30 p.m.

The gas can Corey was using got too close to the firepit, and exploded. That explosion sent a plume of flame, as seen in a neighbor's Ring camera footage, towards Corey, who caught fire himself.

The video shows Corey’s wife run out and use a rug to put out the flames on his body.

Corey was airlifted to a hospital, where his daughter told News4 he was staying in the ICU "with third-degree burns over 60% of his body."

Corey served as the youth minister at the Calvary Road Baptist Church, and was in the process of relocating to a church in Southwest Virginia.