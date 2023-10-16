Misleading sample ballots cause confusion in Spotsylvania County

A candidate in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, continues handing out sample ballots with misleading information.

On his way to cast his ballot last week, longtime Democrat Pablo Cuadrado accepted a blue sample ballot — the type typically used by the Democratic party. As he left the polling place, he realized the sample ballot he’d used to guide his vote – titled “Spotsylvania Democrats” – was not from Democrats but instead from a group called the Fredericksburg Virginia Patriots (FVP), which was created by Nick Ignacio, who is running for clerk of courts and has not been endorsed by Democrats or Republicans.

The sample ballot suggests Ignacio and several GOP candidates would be the best choice for Democrats.

“I just feel like I was taken advantage of,” Cuadrado said. “I feel like there was deceit going on here.”

On Monday, a volunteer handed out pink sample ballots made by Ignacio titled “Spotsylvania Republican Voters.”

Republican-endorsed school board candidate Jordan Lynch says what Ignacio is doing is wrong.

“You shouldn’t mislead people,” he said. “You should be able to stand on your own merit, and I don’t agree with deceiving and lying to voters, essentially.”

“FVP is a tea party, an independent organization,” Ignacio said.

“We have the ability like any other candidate to make our sample ballots based on what we believe is the best for the people,” he said.

Some volunteers are trying to counter the misleading information with flyers warning voters.

Spotsylvania County Sheriff Roger Harris issued a statement reading, in part, “The misleading ballots being handed out by certain campaigns are confusing to voters and a political stunt. Just be diligent and get to know who you are going to vote for. Know before you go."

The county registrar contacted the state elections department and was told to have voters make complaints.

News4 contacted the attorney general’s office to see if the flyer violates any laws or rules and is awaiting a response.