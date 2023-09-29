Some voters in Spotsylvania Co. confused by candidate's sample ballot, concerned about armed guard

Candidates handing out sample ballots at polling places is common, but in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, some voters are calling out a clerk of circuit court candidate for handing out a sample ballot that’s confusing.

Nick Ignacio created a sample ballot claiming that he’s a preferred Republican candidate on one side but the preferred Democrat on the other side. Ignacio did not get an endorsement from either party.

One voter confronted him outside, saying that he was misleading people before they got the chance to vote.

"At the very least, it's unethical, and you're asking for my vote," voter Margaret Gallagher said. "You're trying to mislead people as they walk in. And then he threw an insult at me and walked away."

Ignacio declined to explain why he was giving voters inaccurate information.

He waved to News4's camera and said, "I'm out here working the polls, ma'am. I want to talk to the voters."

Kellie Acors, the county’s registrar, said that as long as the ballot conforms with rules about the font size and color, there’s nothing election officials can do.

“We don’t have the authority, nor the Department of Elections does, on what is advertised or what they're sharing on their sample ballot,” said Acors.

Some voters also raised concerns about an armed security guard on site. A friend of sheriff candidate Steve Maxwell hired the guard after one of his volunteers said she had been harassed by a Democratic campaign worker.

“That worker felt that they were being accosted verbally and almost physically because this person, according to their description, was leaning across the table and yelling at them,” Maxwell said.

The security guard being there is legal as long as he stays at least 40 feet from the polling place. Because voters are concerned that the guard will scare people away, the guard said he’ll put on a more casual uniform to make people feel more comfortable.

The security guard said he’ll also be accompanying Maxwell to campaign events. Maxwell is challenging longtime incumbent Sheriff Roger Harris.