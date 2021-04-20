Military Doctor Accused of Raping 2 Women He Met Online, Abducting His Wife

A military doctor at Fort Belvoir is accused of raping two women he met online and abducting and assaulting his own wife.

Dr. Drew John Steiner bound his wife with duct tape while he assaulted her in their basement in September, according to court documents.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

He was active military personnel in the Army, working at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital, according to arrest warrants.

The doctor's neighbor, Carmella Dillman, was woken up by loud knocking at her door. It was the doctor's wife, who had escaped.

“It turned out to be our neighbor,” Dillman said. “She kept whispering through the door that her husband was trying to kill her, so I called the police."

Steiner has been in jail since.

This week, a Fairfax County grand jury indicted Steiner in two rape cases last year, including one just days before the incident with his wife.

He's accused of meeting two women online, abducting them to his Springfield home and raping them, even recording one of the attacks on his cellphone.

"The crimes that are alleged in this indictment are absolutely horrible, vile crimes," Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said.

Police said one of the victims reported the attack to them.

Steiner was indicted on one count of rape, one count of forcible sodomy, one count of unlawful filming, two counts of abduction with intent to defile and two counts of object sexual penetration.

"I am shocked to find out everything that has happened since,” Dillman said. “One of our biggest issues is that we didn't know what happened that night."

News4 reached out to Fort Belvoir for a comment but hasn't heard back.

Steiner is scheduled to appear in court on the charges involving his wife early next month.