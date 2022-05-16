Fairfax County

Man, Woman Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide in Fairfax: Police

"Several spent cartridge cases and a firearm were located within the home," police said.

Two people found dead in Fairfax, Virginia, Saturday are believed to be a couple who died in a murder-suicide, authorities said.

Officers got a call to perform a welfare check at about 2:35 p.m. on May 14 and responded to the 10400 block of Stallworth Court just before 3 p.m., Fairfax County police said. That block is in the area of George Mason University.

There they found Madeline Bregman, 76, and Michael Bregman, 77, inside their home suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

"Preliminarily, detectives believe Michael shot his wife, Madeline, before shooting himself," police said in a news release. "Several spent cartridge cases and a firearm were located within the home."

News4 learned that Michael Bregman was a former Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives special agent in charge in the Washington area office during the 1980s until the early 1990s.

After retiring, he worked as a security consultant.

More details were not immediately available.

