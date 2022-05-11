Man Sought in Assault, Attempted Abduction of 2 Girls in Virginia: Police

Police are searching for a man accused of assaulting and attempting to abduct two 12-year-old girls in Prince William County, Virginia, on Tuesday morning.

The suspect attacked the girls in two separate incidents near Ginn Memorial Park, Prince William County police said, which is less than a half-mile from Graham Park Middle School in the Triangle area.

One girl was walking to school about 7:55 a.m. when a man began to follow her in the 3800 block of Graham Park Road, police said.

The man grabbed her from behind and touched her inappropriately. She yelled and was able to escape, police said.

Prince William County Police

He ran toward Ginn Memorial Park.

She reported the attack to school officials.

As police investigated, they found another girl had been followed, grabbed and sexually assaulted near Ginn Memorial Park that same morning.

She was also able to yell and get away. A passing driver picked her up and took her home, police said. A family member contacted the police.

Special Victims Bureau detectives are looking for anyone who may have seen the suspect. He’s described as about 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with brown eyes and a "full beard." Photos appear to show goatee-type facial hair. He was wearing a light brown hooded jacket, grey sweatpants and black shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 703-792-7000 or pwcva.gov/policetip.

