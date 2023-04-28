Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Chantilly Parking Lot Altercation That Turned Deadly

A man who struck a woman with a leaf blower and then fatally shot her husband pleaded guilty Friday to voluntary manslaughter and malicious wounding.

In June 2019, a parking lot scuffle turned violent in Chantilly, Virginia, ending in the death of 30-year-old Miguel Leiva Hernandez. The defendant, Steven A. Green, claimed self-defense.

Prosecutors said the incident began when Green, a street cleaner who was using a leaf blower, blew dirt and debris into a woman's face. The woman confronted Green, and the two got into an argument. Green started to walk away, but when the woman followed him, he turned around and hit her with the leaf blower, leaving her with a bloody gash, authorities say.

When the woman's husband, Miguel Leiva Hernandez, came out of a store, she told him what happened.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Leiva Hernandez and at least one other person ran after Green. Leiva Hernandez and Green got into a struggle, which escalated quickly. According to court documents, Green pulled out a firearm and said, "Stop or I'll shoot."

One man was shot and killed and two other people were hurt after an altercation broke out at a Chantilly, Virginia, strip mall. News4's Justin Finch reports.

Green fired his gun one time, striking Leiva Hernandez.

The second person then jumped on Green, who broke free and ran to his truck. He called 911 and then drove to a nearby area to await police.

Green told police he shot Leiva Hernandez, who died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

In court Friday, Green pleaded guilty Friday to voluntary manslaughter and malicious wounding.

The plea came after six days of jury deliberation. The prosecutor said jurors were interviewed after they could not reach a verdict at trial. He told the judge they were split evenly on conviction, but all agreed that no charge higher than manslaughter was appropriate.

Prosecutors agreed to cap Green's sentence at two years and six months. The judge has accepted the plea and ordered a pre-sentence investigation. Sentencing is set for September.