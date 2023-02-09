Man Convicted of Murder, Sex Assault of Alexandria Woman With Down Syndrome

An Alexandria man was found guilty Thursday of sexually assaulting and killing his neighbor – a young woman with Down syndrome.

Thinking about what happened to Melia Jones and how her life was cut short caused Alexandria’s prosecutor to become emotional.

The 23-year-old woman fondly known as “MJ” never let her Down syndrome diagnosis stand in the way of making friends, being named employee of the month at a local Marriott and moving into her own apartment.

But in December 2021, when MJ didn’t answer texts, her father discovered her dead, wrapped in a blanket with a plastic bag over her head. She’d been strangled to death and brutally sexually assaulted. David Cunningham, who lived down the hall, was charged with the crime.

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

Security camera video that showed a red shirt Cunningham was wearing the day of the murder tied around the victim’s neck.

“One of the things that I think does bring some nobility to our profession is the ability to speak for the most vulnerable in our society, and unfortunately in this case, a wonderful human being was targeted because she was vulnerable,” Alexandria Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan Porter said.

The jury found Cunningham guilty of three charges, including aggravated murder.

As the verdict was read, MJ’s family, friends and former teachers broke into tears. They declined comment, but the prosecutor called it one of the most troubling cases he’s ever handled.

“For a 41-year-old, or at that point, 40-year-old man of normal intelligence to not only let this happen, but to actually, from the evidence, stalk his prey, force his way into the apartment of someone he knew was diagnosed with Down syndrome, it’s very, very disturbing behavior,” Porter said.

The aggravated murder charge carries a mandatory life prison term, and both sex assault charges could also bring up to life in prison. It’s expected Cunningham will spend the rest of his life in prison.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.