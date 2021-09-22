attempted abduction

Loudoun Sheriff's Office No Longer Seeking Abduction Attempt Suspect

By NBC Washington Staff

Loudoun County Sheriff's Office car
Loudoun County Sheriff's Office

Authorities say they determined no attempted abduction occurred in Round Hill, Virginia, in an update to a previous request for help from the public. 

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that a teen girl was walking near Main and High streets when a man in a car approached her, asked for gas money and tried to abduct her. 

The sheriff’s office said in an update, "The juvenile teenaged female did have contact with a driver who asked her for gas money but at no time did he attempt to assault or harm her.” 

The reason for the discrepancy was not immediately known.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

