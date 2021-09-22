Storms, Showers to Dump Inches of Rain in DC Area Wednesday and Thursday

Storms could dump inches of rain in the D.C. area on Wednesday and Thursday when there’s an 80% for soaking showers and downpours.

Rainfall could total 2 to 3 inches locally, making flash flooding a major concern, Storm Team4 says.

A flash flood watch will be in effect in parts of Maryland and Virginia from Wednesday morning to Thursday morning, the National Weather Service said. It applies to Frederick, Maryland, and parts of Fauquier, Frederick, Loudoun and Rappahannock counties in Virginia. Go here to see all weather alerts.

With up to 3" of rain in the forecast later Wednesday into Thursday, the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the areas in green through Thursday morning. This may need to be expanded into the DC Metro and extended into Thursday PM pic.twitter.com/yHvenIYLYd — Amelia Draper (@amelia_draper) September 21, 2021

Remember: If you encounter a flooded road, turn around, don’t down.

Wednesday is the first day of fall and the season will get off to a soggy start in the D.C. area. There will be periods of rain and thunder amid humid conditions and highs in the upper 70s.

The heaviest rain is expected in the afternoon, evening and overnight.

Watch out for hazardous conditions during the Thursday morning commute. Give yourself some extra time and take care to avoid high standing or moving water, Storm Team4 says.

On Thursday, prepare for more wet weather in the morning and a line of heavy rain in the afternoon. Rain will come to an end around sunset. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Flash flooding is the biggest threat, but there won't likely be many severe thunderstorms in the D.C. area.

The weekend forecast brings good news. Friday, Saturday and Sunday are looking nice and sunny with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

