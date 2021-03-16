Loudoun County Board to Reconsider Development on Goose Creek After Neighbors Protest

A Northern Virginia community rallied outside of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday to try to stop the approval of a major development along a scenic stretch of river.

The county board already approved a mixed-income housing development along Goose Creek in Ashburn, but since neighbors are fighting back, the board said it would reconsider the development, which would sit just south of the Dulles Greenway and be split in half by Sycolin Road.

Through resident Ted Lewis’ backyard, one can walk right up to Goose Creek. He’s opposed to the proposed 238-unit townhouse and apartment complex, which would sit across the water.

“This is Goose Creek right here. All of the area we're in here is a floodplain, it's down in the hundred year floodplain," Lewis said. “It just doesn't fit to put 238 homes in a 60-foot apartment building in this area. It's a state scenic river.”

Currently the land is zoned for "single-family residential." The developer wants the county board of supervisors to rezone it for its development, which would include 75 affordable housing units.

Although the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors already approved the development, the board will reconsider Tuesday night. An online petition demanding the board reverse course on the approval has more than 4,500 signatures.

“There are no other Goose Creeks,” Lewis said. “There are other places we can develop, but Goose Creek has to be protected."

News4 spoke to the developer by phone. He said he was shocked that the board was reconsidering, and said the current plan builds in some environmental protections that wouldn't be required if they built single-family homes instead.

However, if the county board shuts down the current plant, the developer said single-family homes might be the next step.

