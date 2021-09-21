Teen Expected to Survive After Being Shot in Alexandria Shopping Center

A teenager was shot in Alexandria, Virginia, Tuesday, authorities said, near the Bradlee Shopping Center McDonald's.

Police said they were called to the 3600 block of King Street around 3:45 p.m. after a call about a fight involving juveniles near a McDonald’s.

At the scene, officers found a the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The teen was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

News4's Jackie Bensen reports that the teen was shot in the arm and then ran into the Duck Donuts shop.

About three dozen teenagers were on scene when officers arrived, police said. No arrests have been made.

The shooting took place about two blocks away from Alexandria City High School and just feet away from a bus stop frequently used students.

"It's what every mom's afraid of. And then you keep hearing about more and more shots fired lately, so it's disturbing," one local mother said near the scene.

More information about the potential fight or motive for the shooting was not provided.

The victim is the third minor shot Tuesday in the D.C. area. Police tweeted around 5:30 p.m. that they were investigating a shooting that injured two, including a child, on Morrison Street SE. Hours earlier, at 8:40 a.m., a teen and four adults were shot on Alabama Avenue SE.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.