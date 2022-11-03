Fairfax County police

Houses, Cars Damaged in Series of Shootings in Virginia Community

Bullets struck two homes and several cars in a series of shootings in a Virginia community last week, police said.

A Centreville resident told News4 that while his home wasn’t hit, the gunfire is too close to home.

“This is a family neighborhood, and it just feels unsafe at the moment,” he said.

“Obviously, we’re very concerned,” he said. “Immediately, we’re one of the ones that called in and reported the incident at least on one of the nights.”

Six shootings took place near Ordway and Compton Road and Hovingham Court between Oct. 23 and Oct. 30, Fairfax County police said.

“We’re very fortunate that no one has been injured as a result of these gunshots,” a Fairfax County police officer said.

Police ask residents in the area with security cameras to speak up if they see something that doesn’t look right.

“Anything suspicious that someone sees in that area, give us a call,” the police officer said. “There’s no one that knows your neighborhood better than you.”

