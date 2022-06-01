High School in Sterling, Virginia, Evacuating Over Bomb Threat

Students at Potomac Falls High School in Sterling, Virginia, are evacuating after officials say they received a written bomb threat.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has started to evacuate the school and will begin to search the school soon afterwards, officials said Wednesday afternoon.

Buses have been brought to the school to keep the evacuees out of the day's high heat.

Officials said there was nothing to suggest this is a credible threat, but authorities will treat it as such.