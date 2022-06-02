Potomac Falls HS Student Charged in Bomb Threat, Security Increased: Sheriff

A teenager is in custody after a Loudoun County, Virginia, high school was evacuated Wednesday due to a bomb threat, officials say.

A student at Potomac Falls High School has been charged with three counts of threat to bomb, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said.

The teenager emailed threats to the school, and it was evacuated out of an abundance of caution, officials said.

No injuries were reported and nothing suspicious was found at the school after a sweep by law enforcement from multiple agencies and canine units, officials said.

All students were safe and accounted for after the evacuation, Loudoun County Public Schools said.

The teen suspect is being held at the Loudoun County Juvenile Detention Center, officials said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the LCSO will have an additional law enforcement presence at Potomac Falls High School on Thursday,” the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said.