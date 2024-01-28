Have you seen them? Missing siblings from Falls Church believed to be in ‘extreme danger'

Police are looking for a 4-year-old boy and his 13-year-old sister who went missing on Sunday from Falls Church, Virginia. They are believed to be in extreme danger and an Amber alert was issued, Virginia State Police said.

Summer, 13, and Connor Burress, 4, were last seen together in the 100 block of Rowell Court, according to City of Falls Church Police.

Summer is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’2” and weights 99 lbs, and was last seen wearing a blue or dark hoodie with shorts and orange or peach Croc shoes, police said.

Connor is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 3’8” and weighs 45 lbs, and was last seen in a white or light-colored T-shirt, dark blue pants and dark sneakers.

The siblings were last seen on foot.

More information about their disappearance was not immediately available.

Anyone with information should contact police at 703-241-5053.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.