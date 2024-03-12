‘Everyone loved him': Family asks for help finding hit-and-run driver who killed man in Hybla Valley

Fairfax County police are still searching for the driver of a stolen car who hit and killed a man in Hybla Valley, and the victim’s grieving family is pleading for the public’s help.

Those who knew the victim, 63-year-old James Johnson, said he was the type of person who made his family stronger and his community a better place.

They describe him as solid, dependable and quick to share his life’s experience.

“Everyone loved him. He was my ride or die. He was with me every day. He loved helping the community, and I just got on his last nerves every day,” the victim’s niece, Keesha Johnson, said. “You know, you wake up the next day, not expecting your loved ones to be gone.”

The victim’s friends and family are still trying to come to grips with the random, violent and senseless way Johnson was killed.

“Even if it’s anonymous, please provide the information so that my family, me… can put closure to this,” Sharon Gbenoba, the victim’s sister, said through tears.

It was just after midnight on Sunday when James Johnson was walking through the Creekside Village Apartment complex in Hybla Valley, where he had many friends and sometimes did odd jobs. Police believe the speeding driver of a stolen black 2015 Hyundai Sonata, who was trying to evade police, struck and killed him.

The driver kept going. He then slammed into a commercial dumpster with such force, it shoved the dumpster and a car parked next to it nearly 20 feet.

Police said the suspect was seen running away between two buildings.

“This was just so senseless. My heart aches so bad, and I’m reaching out to the public, the community as a whole. If you know anything, please make an anonymous call or something to the police department,” Gbenoba said.

Johnson’s family had flyers made, asking anyone with information or surveillance camera video of the suspect vehicle or driver, to call authorities.