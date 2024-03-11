Driver of stolen Hyundai fatally hits man before crashing in Hybla Valley

A 63-year-old man was hit by a stolen car in the Hybla Valley area and has died of his injuries. Fairfax County police are still searching for the driver who hit him.

Police say a black 2015 Hyundai Sonata was stolen overnight Saturday from the 7900 block of Sausalito Place. Officers were out looking for the stolen car just after midnight Sunday when one of them saw it on Buckman Road.

The driver sped away, and officers didn't pursue the car then. But about 15 minutes later, another officer saw the stolen car speeding on Janna Lee Avenue toward a dead end. The driver sideswiped another vehicle near Tamarind Street, police said.

Officers followed and found the stolen Hyundai had crashed into a dumpster. The driver was already gone, but officers found a pedestrian in the grass nearby. They believe he had been hit by the stolen car.

Police identified the victim as James Johnson, 63, of Hybla Valley.

Johnson was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Officers haven't been able to find the driver. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 703-280-0543. Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit a tip through Crime Solvers by calling 866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).