‘Go home, please': Fairfax County attorney risked drunk-in-public arrest

A top prosecutor in Fairfax County, Virginia, is in the spotlight after police were called over the weekend when she refused to leave a night spot in Manassas.

The deputy commonwealth’s attorney handles some of the most high-profile cases in the region. But it was attorney Ashleigh Sutton who was at risk of being arrested and charged for being drunk in public.

A security guard at Old Towne Sports Pub called police about 2 a.m. Saturday.

“I need an officer, a police officer, here at the Sports Pub. I got a lady that’s refusing to leave, and she’s actually a commonwealth attorney,” he said, dispatch audio reveals.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Police body camera video shows it took more than one Manassas officer and a lot of coaxing to get Sutton to leave a parking lot and accept a safe ride home with a friend. On video, she admitted to officers that she was intoxicated.

“I’m just standing here and super drunk, which is fine,” she said.

The first officer to arrive recognized Sutton. Before she accepted one of the top jobs in the Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Sutton was a prosecutor in Prince William County.

The officer said hello to her and, "I know you," and she cried out in response, “I know you!”



The officer asked if she would let her friends take her home.



“You seem pretty intoxicated, and they just want someone to get home safely. That’s all,” he said.

Sutton’s friend and the officers pleaded with her to get into the car. She appeared to stumble as she walked. Then the lieutenant arrived at the parking lot.

"Ashleigh, can you go home?" he asked. "Please? I would appreciate it.”

"I’m just, I'm just standing here," she replied.

"I know," the lieutenant. "You’re also super drunk."

Sutton asked why that was a problem.

"So, explain to me what is the criminal offense of me standing here super drunk?" she asked.

She interrupted the lieutenant as he began to respond and asked again for an explanation.

"So, Virginia Code 18.2-388, public intoxication," he said. "Currently, you are here in public in an intoxicated state."

"Fine, that’s a misdemeanor," she replied.

"It is a misdemeanor, but I really don’t want to take you to jail and I’d prefer you go home," he said.

Almost 10 minutes after the first officer’s arrival, Sutton gave in, and her friend escorted her to the car.

"Just get her home safe, okay?" the lieutenant said.

Manassas police explained why they didn't arrest Sutton, saying in part, “Ensuring an intoxicated person who is not causing any other disturbance has a safe ride home is the type of action we take on a regular basis … Arresting every intoxicated person we have contact with is unrealistic, would deplete resources, and it is not the reputation we desire.”

A spokeswoman for Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano told News4 they could not comment as it’s a personnel matter.

News4 tried to reach Sutton for comment but did not hear back from her.