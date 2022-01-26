George Washington Parkway Partially Closed for Pothole Repairs

Portions of George Washington Memorial Parkway will be closed Wednesday and Thursday so crews can repair potholes.

Drivers should seek alternate routes during emergency pothole repairs, the National Park Service announced Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., southbound lanes will be closed between Turkey Run Park and the Spout Run Parkway.

On Thursday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., northbound lanes will be closed between Spout Run Parkway and Interstate 495.

Crews will fix potholes, remove fallen trees and pick up trash and road debris, the Park Service said.

The Department of Interior and Federal Highway Administration awarded a $161 million contract last month to rehabilitate the parkway in the years to come.