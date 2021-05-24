Fire Breaks Out at Arlington Apartment Building

A fire at an apartment building in the Shirlington area of Arlington sent flames shooting into the sky and smoke over the area early Monday.

The fire broke out in the 3000 block of S. Randolph Street, a short walk from a number of shops and restaurants. Photos show flames coming from the roof of the building, and a large cloud of dark smoke.

Breaking: Units operating on a structure fire on the 3000 block of S Randolph Street. Avoid the area if possible pic.twitter.com/EkIvvwZ6n5 — Arlington Fire & EMS (@ArlingtonVaFD) May 24, 2021

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze. No injuries were reported.

People were asked to avoid the area if possible.

