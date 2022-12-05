mental health

Faith Leaders in Virginia Call for State to Invest More in Mental Health Care

Arlington-based VOICE stated that many people put off getting necessary mental health help because of a lack of resources at crisis receiving centers across the region

By NBC Washington Staff

Faith leaders in Northern Virginia are urging lawmakers to invest more heavily in the state's mental health system.

On Sunday, some of the faith leaders involved with Virginians Organized for Interfaith Community Engagement (VOICE) gathered at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Herndon.

The group called for elected officials to increased funding for crisis receiving centers across the region, to help with a mental health crisis exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. They stated that many people put off getting necessary help because there aren't enough resources.

"This storm has been brewing for a very long time, and the rebuilding will take time," said one faith leader at the meeting. "But we have to work together, because it will take individuals like yourselves, organizations like yourselves, with all types of different backgrounds to come together to make a change."

Arlington-based VOICE and its partners have secured $24 million for crisis centers over the course of the past two years.

