Fairfax County Detective Shoots Suspect During Undercover Drug Investigation: Police

A Fairfax County detective shot a person in the Seven Corners area Tuesday night while trying to arrest them during an undercover drug investigation, police said.

The suspect was shot in the arm near Arlington Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive after trying to flee law enforcement, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said.

The person shot is expected to survive, Fairfax County police said. Information about their identity or charges they may face was not immediately released.

No officers were injured, police said.

Detectives had probable cause to arrest suspects accused of involvement in illegal distribution of narcotics, Davis said.

The suspects were in a car and drove off at high speed, jumping curbs, Davis said.

“They drove very recklessly,” Davis said. “The suspect, and he had a front seat passenger in his car, was trying to get away, was trying to evade arrest, and that’s when our police officers stopped him.”

Police blocked the car, moved to make an arrest, then the detective fired, Davis said.

One person was reported injured. They were taken to a hospital for treatment, Davis said.

Many law enforcement officers were seen in the area overnight.

“This is an active investigation,” Davis said.

Under Fairfax County Police Department policy, any use of deadly force should lead to a criminal investigation by the Major Crimes Bureau and an administrative investigation by the Internal Affairs Bureau.

Davis said the department will work with the commonwealth attorney’s office to review the shooting.

"It's a very thorough criminal investigation. It's a very thorough administrative investigation. We work hand-in-glove with our partners at the commonwealth attorney’s office, and we conduct a best-in-practice officer-involved shooting investigation," Davis said.

The detective who fired was put on “a routine administrative status,” Davis said. Police didn’t immediately release that detective’s name.

People who identified themselves as family members of the person shot told News4 they questioned whether the detective clearly identified themselves as law enforcement.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.