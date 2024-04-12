Driver sentenced to 10 years for hit-and-run that killed Lorton man

A driver who pleaded guilty to a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in Lorton, Virginia, in 2020 was sentenced on Friday to 10 years in prison.

Joey Lanza was 28 when he was hit and killed in February 2020 outside his own home.

More than four years later, his family feared that a judge would let driver Guillermo Vazquez walk free. But she instead gave him the maximum sentence: 10 years with two years suspended on active probation.

Lanza’s family and friends filled several rows of the courtroom in Fairfax. They hoped their presence would convey the magnitude of their loss and the extent of their pain.

“It’s just been so hard, and it’s just been killing us a little each day,” Lanza’s mother, Mitzi Nickle, said.

“It never leaves. It never leaves. It’s something you deal with every day,” his father, Joe Lanza, said.

Friends say Lanza was concerned that drivers often sped on Old Colchester Road in front of his home. A witness said he was hit by a car as he ran to the road to try to slow down a driver.

The force of the crash shattered the windshield of Vazquez’s Honda Prelude. Prosecutors say he kicked it out and kept going. He went to police two days later, after a photo taken after the crash was made public.

In court on Friday, Vazquez turned to speak directly to Lanza’s family.

“I wish it could be me instead of him. You’re not going to believe me. I’m not that bad,” he said tearfully.

Vazquez pleaded guilty but in the years since the crash, he continued to rack up traffic offenses, court records show.

In victim impact statements, Lanza’s family pointed to the great loss they suffered and Vazquez’s driving record. They urged the judge to impose the maximum sentence.

The judge’s sentence was met with emotional outbursts on both sides. There was an audible gasp and tears of relief from some of Lanza’s family members. Vazquez’s teenage children began sobbing. As he was handcuffed, he turned to them and repeated “I love you” over and over again.

Lanza’s loved ones left court with the hope that the judge’s sentence sends a powerful message about driving safely that can reach everyone.

“I appreciate the fact that the judge paid particular attention to his record before and after. I think that was the key. His driving behavior was the same. He didn’t learn. He doesn’t take law enforcement seriously, and I think he will now. The judge did what she had to do,” Lanza’s father said.

“I think the judge made a stand for the community and she didn’t want anyone who would continue to possibly put other people’s lives in danger on the road to still be out there,” his mother said.