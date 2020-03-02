Friends Speak Out After Victim Killed in Hit and Run

Friends mourn the loss of one of the people struck and killed this weekend in a series of hit and runs in Virginia. The victim from Lorton, Virginia, Joey Lanza cared about the safety of his community.

“It really bothered him when people come flying past the house with his dog outside he was always telling people to slow down,” close friend Will Casciano said.

Lanza, 28, was trying to get the driver to slow down from the side of the road before he was struck and killed.

Last year Fairfax County had 16 pedestrian fatalities. Now two months into 2020, Lanza has become the seventh victim so far.

Investigators said they found the driver and the car involved in the crash.

His friends were forced to say goodbye to a man who they said sacrificed his life to try and protect others.

“I think he would have done it all over again if it meant to get someone to understand that you’re gonna kill somebody unfortunately it took his life,” said Cheryl Majewski, a friend of Lanza’s.