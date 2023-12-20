DOD employee faces charges for indecent exposure on Burke trail; Police seek more victims

A U.S. Department of Defense employee is facing charges for indecent exposure on a Virginia trail, and authorities believe he may have done it before.

​Sean Maxwell, 53, was arrested Saturday afternoon on Coffer Woods Court in Burke after he allegedly exposed himself on a wooded trail. News4 confirmed that he was a DOD employee.

“It's] probably about like six police cars in the entryway to our neighborhood, and we had no idea what was going on. And then the next day, there were probably about three cars, and police officers were going from door to door,” neighbor Carrie Leslie said.

Fairfax County police said they got a call about a sex offense in the area just after noon on Saturday.

When officers arrived, one of the victims told them Maxwell had exposed himself while jogging, and they were able to get video of him in the act.

After canvassing the area, authorities said they think Maxwell may have exposed himself multiple times. Now, they're trying to get the word out to see if anyone else had a similar experience.

​“I guess hopefully, you know, there was nothing anywhere that went beyond simply indecent exposure, not that that’s great to start with, but just you know, so that everyone was safe,” Leslie said. ​

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who recognizes Maxwell or has information on this or other incidents should call police.