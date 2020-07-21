Confederate Memorial Removed From Outside Loudoun County Courthouse

A Confederate statue that stood outside the Loudoun County courthouse was removed overnight Tuesday.

Photos show orange cones in the place of the statue in Leesburg, Virginia.

One more down. 0range cones mark the spot where the Confederate Memorial at the Loudoun Courthouse was removed overnight. The United Daughters of the Confederacy notified the county recently it wanted the statue returned to the group. (Photo courtesy Bryan Byrd) @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/TT1E871AA3 — Julie Carey (@JulieCareyNBC) July 21, 2020

The county board of supervisors voted earlier this month to remove the statue, which the United Daughters of the Confederacy erected in 1908.

The Loudoun County chapter of the group hired a contractor to remove the statue, a county spokesman told News4. The group did not immediately respond to an inquiry and it wasn't immediately clear to where the statue was moved.

Eight of the county board of supervisors' nine members supported the removal of the statue. The board agreed that once the statue was removed, it would be returned to the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

Confederate monuments are coming down throughout the South in the wake of protests against racism and police brutality.

