Loudoun County Board Votes to Remove Confederate Statue

The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday night to remove a Confederate statue that has stood outside the Leesburg Courthouse for 112 years.

The United Daughters of the Confederacy erected this statue in 1908.

The board approved having it taken down no later than Sept. 7.

People from around the county showed up for the virtual board meeting and called in to express their opinions.

Only one member of the nine-person board opposed removing the statue.

The board agreed that once the statue is taken down it will be returned to The United Daughters of the Confederacy, which requested to receive the statue.